Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $71.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TWLO. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Twilio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.95.

TWLO opened at $60.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.01, a PEG ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.33. Twilio has a 52-week low of $49.86 and a 52-week high of $78.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.99.

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $205,166.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 231,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,044,678.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $256,638.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,533.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $205,166.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 231,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,044,678.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,692 shares of company stock worth $1,714,597. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 123.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 327.9% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 1,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

