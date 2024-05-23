Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Insider Jonathan Zalevsky Sells 7,355 Shares

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 7,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $12,871.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 257,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,922.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jonathan Zalevsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 20th, Jonathan Zalevsky sold 9,014 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $6,129.52.

Nektar Therapeutics Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ NKTR opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.85. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $1.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.91 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 195.02% and a negative return on equity of 107.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $11,138,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 73.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,626,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230,368 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 5,973,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,786 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 185.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,255,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 3,414,712 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 36.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,835,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 754,945 shares during the period. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NKTR shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $0.50 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

