Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Insider Jonathan Zalevsky Sells 7,355 Shares

Posted by on May 23rd, 2024

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTRGet Free Report) insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 7,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $12,871.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 257,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,922.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jonathan Zalevsky also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, February 20th, Jonathan Zalevsky sold 9,014 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $6,129.52.

Nektar Therapeutics Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ NKTR opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.85. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $1.93.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTRGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.91 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 195.02% and a negative return on equity of 107.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nektar Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $11,138,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 73.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,626,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230,368 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 5,973,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,786 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 185.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,255,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 3,414,712 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 36.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,835,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 754,945 shares during the period. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NKTR shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $0.50 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

