Nemes Rush Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 140.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,378 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 122,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,321 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.7% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,794,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,066,000 after purchasing an additional 62,674 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 9.6% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 102,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $785,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,024.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $217,440.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,298.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 208,551 shares of company stock worth $2,834,671. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HBAN stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.73. The stock had a trading volume of 813,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,312,081. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $14.30. The company has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.86%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

