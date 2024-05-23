Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.00.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.
NSRGY opened at $103.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Nestlé has a 12-month low of $99.04 and a 12-month high of $125.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.80 and a 200-day moving average of $109.02.
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.
