Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading Up 0.7%

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $646.63 and last traded at $645.23. Approximately 863,415 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 4,272,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $640.82.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFLX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $585.00 price target (down from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.53.

Netflix Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $606.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $546.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.45, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,039 shares of company stock worth $46,401,083 in the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the third quarter worth $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 1,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

