NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) is Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC reduced its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 7.1% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $11,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 35,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 383,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,995,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 46,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Finally, Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $2,701,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEE. Bank of America boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.64.

NEE stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.95. 4,751,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,635,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $77.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.85 and a 200-day moving average of $61.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

