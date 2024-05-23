NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Shares Gap Down to $34.55

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.55, but opened at $33.59. NextEra Energy Partners shares last traded at $32.54, with a volume of 1,068,659 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Marathon Capitl reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Down 7.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.59 and a 200-day moving average of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.01.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $257.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.78 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a $0.8925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.22%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 117.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEP. FMR LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,865,533 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $144,506,000 after acquiring an additional 774,665 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 6.4% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 4,161,433 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $125,176,000 after purchasing an additional 250,456 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,044,055 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $91,322,000 after buying an additional 648,775 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $83,069,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 599.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,602,485 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $79,142,000 after buying an additional 2,230,374 shares during the period. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

