NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 648,202 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 201,816 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.02% of NICE worth $129,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter worth about $176,206,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in NICE by 169.6% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 528,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,902,000 after buying an additional 332,650 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NICE by 22.0% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,144,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,533,000 after buying an additional 206,551 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NICE by 14.3% during the third quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 907,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,198,000 after buying an additional 113,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management boosted its holdings in NICE by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 617,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,272,000 after buying an additional 95,596 shares in the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $195.58 on Thursday. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $149.54 and a 1 year high of $270.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. NICE had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $623.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. NICE’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of NICE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of NICE from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of NICE from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.92.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

