NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
NortonLifeLock Stock Performance
NLOK opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $30.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.88.
NortonLifeLock Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NortonLifeLock
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- TJX Companies Can Hit New Highs; Double-Digit Upside to Follow
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- A Hidden Gem Retailer With 20% Upside
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Zoom Stock’s Earnings Volatility Picked Up a Lot of Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.