Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.42 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.36.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

NYSE NCLH opened at $16.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.59. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.70.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 136.20% and a net margin of 3.84%. Equities analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on NCLH. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho began coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

