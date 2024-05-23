Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $588,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 72,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,302 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,631,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $1,901,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,386,751.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $1,901,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,902 shares in the company, valued at $15,386,751.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,153.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,651 shares of company stock worth $6,283,648. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $171.14 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.22 and a 200-day moving average of $177.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $129.79 and a 52-week high of $203.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.65.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NUE. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Nucor from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.75.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

