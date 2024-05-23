NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Earns Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1,100.00 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.42% from the stock’s current price.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CICC Research started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 price target for the company. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,115.20.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $93.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,043.45. 29,555,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,337,859. The business has a 50 day moving average of $886.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $696.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $298.06 and a 52 week high of $1,045.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 86.80, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.98. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $192,761,538,000 after buying an additional 8,828,050 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,606,369,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,311,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,445,211,000 after purchasing an additional 910,009 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 54,019.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,352,811,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,586,595 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,728,354,000 after purchasing an additional 388,851 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

