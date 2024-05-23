NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Increased to $1,250.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $850.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,115.20.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock traded up $81.64 on Thursday, hitting $1,031.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,091,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,273,148. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $886.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $696.36. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $298.06 and a 1 year high of $1,042.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 23.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at $45,412,350.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $192,761,538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828,050 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,606,369,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,311,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,445,211,000 after buying an additional 910,009 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 54,019.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,352,811,000 after buying an additional 16,835,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,586,595 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,728,354,000 after buying an additional 388,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.