NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Increased to $1,260.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $1,030.00 to $1,260.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $1,160.00 to $1,310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,120.95.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $91.68 on Thursday, hitting $1,041.18. The company had a trading volume of 37,082,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,416,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $886.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $696.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 87.41, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $298.06 and a 12-month high of $1,047.27.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

