NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $1,085.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $910.00 to $1,085.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $970.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $795.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,002.18.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $949.50 on Monday. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $298.06 and a twelve month high of $974.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $886.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $696.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 79.52, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 23.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. This is a boost from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 5,113 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 132,388 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $57,587,000 after purchasing an additional 35,054 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 12,138 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 140,569 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $60,993,000 after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

