NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $1,160.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $1,000.00 to $1,160.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.50% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,115.20.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $81.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,031.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,091,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,273,148. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $298.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1,042.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 86.16, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $886.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $696.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.98. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 23.18 EPS for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,606,369,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 54,019.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,352,811,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,703 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $192,761,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828,050 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $4,826,280,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $3,922,733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

