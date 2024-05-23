Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 65.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,152 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.4% of Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 475.0% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,763,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,588,392. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $61.01. The firm has a market cap of $82.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.00.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

