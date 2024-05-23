Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.79 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,884 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 14,562 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 23,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,272 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 12,969 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 138,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,232,000 after buying an additional 50,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. Barclays raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.36.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,335,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,129,260. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $43.42. The firm has a market cap of $165.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.32 and its 200 day moving average is $39.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 99.25%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

