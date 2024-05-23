Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Sells 243 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 257.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $262.74. The stock had a trading volume of 621,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,530. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $307.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $242.18 and its 200 day moving average is $251.53.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.90%.

APD has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $328.00 to $241.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.77.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

