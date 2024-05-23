OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) PT Raised to C$4.25

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on OGC. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cormark reduced their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.19.

OGC stock traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$3.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,750,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,099. OceanaGold has a 52 week low of C$2.08 and a 52 week high of C$3.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.72. The stock has a market cap of C$2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 1.61.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$364.40 million during the quarter. OceanaGold had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 2.29%. Analysts predict that OceanaGold will post 0.3147257 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Benson acquired 44,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.25 per share, with a total value of C$99,678.00. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

