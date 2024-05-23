ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $39.21

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.21 and last traded at $39.27, with a volume of 65278 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ODP. TheStreet lowered ODP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

ODP Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.68.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. ODP had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

ODP announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 48.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ODP

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ODP by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,982,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,273,000 after purchasing an additional 16,584 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its stake in ODP by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,748,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,418,000 after purchasing an additional 133,750 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ODP by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,481,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,419,000 after purchasing an additional 493,233 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ODP by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,989,000 after purchasing an additional 164,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in ODP by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 524,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,212,000 after purchasing an additional 54,836 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ODP

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

Featured Articles

