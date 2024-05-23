OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Lowered to Hold at Argus

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on OGE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of OGE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

OGE Energy stock opened at $36.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. OGE Energy has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $37.30.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $596.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.37 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,187 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $142,023.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,409.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 178.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 392.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

