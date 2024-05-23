Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OLN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Olin from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Olin from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Olin from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

In other Olin news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.46, for a total value of $786,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,703.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Olin news, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 48,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $2,561,661.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,732,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.46, for a total value of $786,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,703.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Olin by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Olin by 76.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Olin by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

OLN stock opened at $54.44 on Friday. Olin has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $60.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.94 and its 200 day moving average is $52.80.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Olin had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Olin will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

