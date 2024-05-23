OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,146,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,246 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.96% of OneMain worth $56,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OMF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter worth about $62,732,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in OneMain in the third quarter valued at about $12,613,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in OneMain by 189.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 429,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,209,000 after buying an additional 280,844 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in OneMain in the third quarter valued at about $7,115,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in OneMain by 36.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 565,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,657,000 after buying an additional 151,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain Price Performance

OMF opened at $48.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.63. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $53.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.00.

OneMain Increases Dividend

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.07. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 81.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $379,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,051,550.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $976,030.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,183,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $379,725.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,525 shares in the company, valued at $6,051,550.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on OMF shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on OneMain from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on OneMain from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on OneMain from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on OneMain from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OneMain

OneMain Company Profile

(Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.