Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys New Stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 138,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.09% of Cousins Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,680,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,998,000 after buying an additional 670,381 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,208,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,164 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.7% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,667,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,337,000 after purchasing an additional 71,124 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,289,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,755,000 after purchasing an additional 117,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.6% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,046,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,685,000 after purchasing an additional 50,956 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cousins Properties Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of CUZ stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.18. 138,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,786. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $25.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 48.12, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.81.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.54). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $209.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 261.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CUZ. Barclays decreased their target price on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gregg D. Adzema sold 71,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $1,657,271.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,676.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

