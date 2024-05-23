Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 8,775 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,775 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DELL. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 59.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,376,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499,760 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 241.9% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,273,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,625 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,023,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,866 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth about $85,765,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,071.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,213,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock traded up $10.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $157.83. 9,200,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,047,939. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $162.71. The company has a market cap of $112.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.71.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 172.07% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.73%.

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 41,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $4,447,096.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,389,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,894,791,624.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 93,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total value of $12,491,184.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,544,846.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 41,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $4,447,096.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,389,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,894,791,624.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,382,204 shares of company stock valued at $718,452,037 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

