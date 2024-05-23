Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Reduces Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 78,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,021,000 after acquiring an additional 13,257 shares during the period. Giverny Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 910,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,098,000 after purchasing an additional 13,235 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,187,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,756,000 after acquiring an additional 16,395 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in AMETEK by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 49,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $924,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Trading Down 0.1 %

AME stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $173.96. 355,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.89 and a 52-week high of $186.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.69.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. Oppenheimer raised AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMETEK

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.38, for a total value of $1,277,453.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,641.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.38, for a total value of $1,277,453.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,641.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.05, for a total value of $5,070,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,512 shares in the company, valued at $19,710,045.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,941 shares of company stock valued at $6,992,804 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.