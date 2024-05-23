Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 13,917 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,604 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 13,917 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXPE. City State Bank raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 173.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 344 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 335.6% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, April 29th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $152.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.12.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $111.78. 505,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,619,426. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $160.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.00 and a 200 day moving average of $136.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.83.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Further Reading

