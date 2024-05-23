Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,379 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 67.3% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,710 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 31,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,509,000. Finally, Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,831,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $124.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,221,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,969,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.83. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $97.29 and a twelve month high of $132.77. The stock has a market cap of $343.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair upgraded Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Argus raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.76.

View Our Latest Report on Oracle

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.