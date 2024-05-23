Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Receives “Neutral” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.
Oramed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.87. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.52.
Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. As a group, analysts forecast that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, as well as in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ORA-D-013-1 and ORA-D-013-2, which have completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.
