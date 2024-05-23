OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi Sells 2,567 Shares of Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 2,567 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.58, for a total value of $368,569.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,697,893.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

OSI Systems Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $140.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.04 and a 12 month high of $145.24.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $405.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.99 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OSIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm raised their price target on OSI Systems from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OSI Systems

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in OSI Systems by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 208.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 61,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,295,000 after buying an additional 41,792 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in OSI Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,130,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

