Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Down 2% After Insider Selling

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $20.66 and last traded at $20.74. Approximately 15,570,425 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 60,756,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.17.

Specifically, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $124,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 191,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,777,314.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $124,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 191,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,777,314.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $174,639,501.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,806,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,291,449.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,412,722 shares of company stock worth $414,573,750. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.65.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,271,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 19,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 9,431 shares during the period. Finally, Montchanin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $333,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

