Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Park City Group Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:PCYG opened at $16.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.34 million, a PE ratio of 62.22 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.05. Park City Group has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Get Park City Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Park City Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCYG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Park City Group by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 22,469 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Park City Group by 350,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 28,024 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Park City Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. 26.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.