PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $62.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $76.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.53. The company has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.41.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PayPal by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,254,000 after buying an additional 873,181 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $749,561,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in PayPal by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,767,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $687,902,000 after acquiring an additional 78,105 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,976,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $428,449,000 after purchasing an additional 265,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,916,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $404,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,930 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

