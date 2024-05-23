PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Stock Position Raised by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,835 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PMT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 78,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 10,105 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter worth $646,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 153.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 27,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 16,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 75.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 36,862 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Doug Jones sold 7,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $111,995.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,479.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up previously from $14.50) on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of PMT stock opened at $13.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.32. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $15.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.63%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

