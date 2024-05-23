Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 183.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Penumbra by 6.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Penumbra by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC boosted its position in Penumbra by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of PEN stock opened at $197.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 6.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 83.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.23 and its 200-day moving average is $232.34. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.93 and a 1 year high of $348.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $278.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.94 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Penumbra from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Penumbra from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $284.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Penumbra from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $284.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.64.

Insider Activity at Penumbra

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total transaction of $3,014,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 942,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,440,130.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total value of $3,014,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,440,130.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arani Bose sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total transaction of $1,876,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 164,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,106,358.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,509,049. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

