PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC

BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 11,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 69,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,747,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP stock traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $179.96. 1,179,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,458,809. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $192.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 76.09%.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Argus lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.58.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

