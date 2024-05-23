Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Stock Price Up 4.2% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.2% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $3.17 and last traded at $3.00. Approximately 1,967,275 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 4,372,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 20.47%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.50 to $2.70 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.03.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at $4,091,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 12.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 108.6% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delap Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at about $49,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $949.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average of $2.61.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

