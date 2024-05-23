Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CFO Patrick John Jermain Sells 4,999 Shares

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 4,999 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $549,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,183 shares in the company, valued at $3,760,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Patrick John Jermain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 7th, Patrick John Jermain sold 2,000 shares of Plexus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $214,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Patrick John Jermain sold 4,750 shares of Plexus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $477,042.50.

Plexus Price Performance

Shares of PLXS stock opened at $113.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.51. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $86.41 and a fifty-two week high of $114.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plexus

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Plexus had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $966.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,374,000 after purchasing an additional 74,988 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in Plexus by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,226,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,667,000 after acquiring an additional 44,398 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Plexus by 3.9% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 991,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,040,000 after acquiring an additional 36,913 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Plexus by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 954,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,248,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Plexus by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 484,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLXS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Plexus from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Plexus from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.75.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

