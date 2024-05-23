PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,839 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,839 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.11% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $9,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 36,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $84.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.32. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.91 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.2247 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

