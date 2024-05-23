Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Upgraded to Outperform by Scotiabank

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$47.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. CIBC raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Power Co. of Canada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.70.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on POW

Power Co. of Canada Trading Up 0.4 %

TSE POW traded up C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$40.05. 479,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,768,348. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.88, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a current ratio of 90.10. Power Co. of Canada has a 1-year low of C$32.33 and a 1-year high of C$40.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.98.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The financial services provider reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$21.37 billion for the quarter. Power Co. of Canada had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 7.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.5839161 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Power Co. of Canada

(Get Free Report)

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.