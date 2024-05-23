Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
Preformed Line Products Trading Down 2.1 %
NASDAQ PLPC opened at $129.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $635.07 million, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.75. Preformed Line Products has a one year low of $104.96 and a one year high of $184.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.07.
Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $140.90 million for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 12.67%.
About Preformed Line Products
Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.
