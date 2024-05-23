Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Preformed Line Products Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ PLPC opened at $129.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $635.07 million, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.75. Preformed Line Products has a one year low of $104.96 and a one year high of $184.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.07.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $140.90 million for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 12.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Preformed Line Products

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 4.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 1.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 0.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

Featured Articles

