Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) COO Sells $388,200.00 in Stock

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) COO Leigh Anderson sold 20,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $388,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 183,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,042.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $19.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Premier, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $28.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Premier’s payout ratio is presently 131.25%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PINC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Premier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Premier from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Premier in the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Premier by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Premier by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,027,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,706,000 after acquiring an additional 281,131 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Premier in the 1st quarter worth $446,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Premier by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

