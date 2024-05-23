Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The leader in drive-thru voice AI reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.12), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $4.45 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share.
Presto Automation Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of Presto Automation stock opened at $0.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.38. Presto Automation has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $5.74.
Presto Automation Company Profile
