Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Prime Medicine’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.41) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.17) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PRME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Prime Medicine from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Prime Medicine from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on Prime Medicine in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Chardan Capital started coverage on Prime Medicine in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Prime Medicine to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.09.

PRME opened at $7.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $894.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.21. Prime Medicine has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $17.20.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.08). Research analysts expect that Prime Medicine will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its position in Prime Medicine by 733.3% in the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 19.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. 70.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

