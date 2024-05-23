Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James lowered Primo Water from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised Primo Water from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Primo Water from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.50.

Primo Water Stock Up 0.5 %

PRMW stock opened at $22.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.43. Primo Water has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $23.11.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $438.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.93 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 12.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Primo Water will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Primo Water Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Primo Water’s payout ratio is 22.36%.

Institutional Trading of Primo Water

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRMW. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the third quarter valued at about $33,135,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Primo Water during the fourth quarter worth about $18,559,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,850,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,945,000 after acquiring an additional 937,235 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,223,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,440,000 after acquiring an additional 763,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,910,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,370,000 after acquiring an additional 508,251 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

