Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Stock Down 0.8 %

Professional Diversity Network stock opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 14.90. Professional Diversity Network has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $4.69.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 54.12% and a negative return on equity of 186.84%.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).

