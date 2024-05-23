Prospector Partners LLC Acquires 1,100 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Prospector Partners LLC increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 183.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the period. 98.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Four Corners Property Trust stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.12. 212,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.01. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $27.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.97%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

