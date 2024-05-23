Prospector Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Prospector Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 85,388 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises 2.4% of Prospector Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $19,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $134,558,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 610.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 618,449 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $141,965,000 after buying an additional 531,418 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $96,372,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 20,425.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 302,757 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $68,084,000 after buying an additional 301,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,842,000. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PXD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $246.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $279.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD remained flat at $269.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.99. The company has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $196.74 and a one year high of $278.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total value of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total transaction of $522,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,787.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,373. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

