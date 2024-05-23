Prospector Partners LLC Buys 35,800 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Prospector Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,111 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC owned 0.28% of Ameris Bancorp worth $10,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,777,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,787,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ ABCB traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,841. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.04. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.85 and a 52 week high of $53.99.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $267.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Ameris Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameris Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jon S. Edwards sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $355,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,368.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

